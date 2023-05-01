Local police are organizing event to help ensure local children and the elderly are easily identified if they become lost.

On Thursday, May 4, the Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will set up an information booth where people can get an electronic copy of an identification card for children and seniors at École élémentaire publique Nouvel-Horizon in Hawkesbury.

The EZ child and Senior Identification kit will be available, where you get an electronic copy of the information. The OPP does not keep any of the information.

The information booth will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. École élémentaire publique Nouvel-Horizon is located at 433 Cartier Boulevard in Hawkesbury.

Hawkesbury OPP mascot Rosie will make an appearance from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.