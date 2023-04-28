Brownsburg-Chatham has several road work projects on the go this year, beginning in May.

No road closures are planned for the summer period, but some work will require traffic control measures.

The Ministère des transports du Québec (MTQ) is providing the town with $2,905,952 from its local roads program to cover 85 per cent of the costs.

The three major projects are widening, shoulder repair, culvert replacement, and resurfacing on Montée La Branche, pavement rehabilitation, shoulder rehabilitation, and drainage improvements on chemin de la Carrière, and resurfacing on chemin Dalesville Sud.

Using funds from the federal and Québec gas tax program rehabilitation work on underground water pipes and the roadway on rue Terrasse-Hill and rue Thomas-Hall will be carried out in July and August, lasting for six to eight weeks.

During the summer and fall, the intersection of rue Woodbine and rue MacVicar streets including the addition of a bicycle path, the modernization of Parc Roland-Cadieux, the addition of a bike path on rue Aubin, and the redevelopment of the intersection of rue Principale and rue du Couvent.

Maps and dates of three major road work projects taking place this year in Brownsburg-Chatham. Left; The Montée La Branche project begins May 1 and will last six weeks. Middle; The chemin de la Carrière project begins on June 5 and will take five weeks. Right, Work on chemin Dalesville Sud is to begin on June 11 and last for five weeks. Town of Brownsburg-Chatham illustration.