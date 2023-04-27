Updated April 27, 2023 at 7:05 p.m.

The accused in a double homicide in Chute-à-Blondeau appeared in court for the first time on Thursday, April 27.

22 year-old Gavin Chisholm of Chute-à-Blondeau, Ontario has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

Chisholm appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in L’Orignal on Thursday.

On April 19, 2023 at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Sûreté du Québec, which was investigating a serious assault in its jurisdiction, advised the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) of a potential crime scene in Ontario. Hawkesbury OPP officers attended a residence in Chute-à-Blondeau, where they located two people deceased.

The victims have been identified following a post-mortem examination as Sherri Lee Buchanan, age 50 and Darren Chisholm, age 24.

This is a joint investigation between the Hawkesbury OPP Crime Unit and the Sûreté du Québec, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Centre of Forensic Sciences. Members of the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit are assisting.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, they are asked to call the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at Crimestoppers.ca.