A driver from Lachute is facing nearly $3,000 in fines after an incident in Brownsburg-Chatham.

Around 7:45 p.m. on April 21, an MRC d’Argenteuil Sûreté du Québec officer noticed a vehicle accelerating quickly in what was still a 50 kilometres per hour zone on Route du Canton (Route 148), in Brownsburg-Chatham. The vehicle was zigzagging and overtaking other vehicles. It returned sharply in front of a vehicle that braked to let it back into the lane as an oncoming vehicle approached.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman from Lachute, will receive tickets totaling $2,972 and 18 demerit points for having traveled at 142 kilometres per hour 70 kilometres per hour zone and for having committed an action likely to endanger the safety of persons or property.