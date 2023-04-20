Last September, Tim Hortons restaurant owners and millions of generous Canadians across the country combined broke a new Smile Cookie record by raising more than $15 million for over 600 local charities, hospitals, and community programs nationally.

This year, Smile Cookie Week is from May 1st to 7th. Local Tim Hortons restaurant owner, Mr. Paul Burke, has chosen to once again support the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) Foundation’s current fundraising campaign, There’s No Place Like Home.

This campaign will support the purchase of essential medical equipment needed to bring more specialized services to HGH, such as advanced 3D mammography technology and new ophthalmology services. It will enable better access to these important services, closer to home, without the need to travel elsewhere!

“Our restaurant team members and I are very happy to support the HGH Foundation for the 13th year with the Smile Cookie campaign. We are grateful to have such an amazing regional hospital; so, we are proud to continue to contribute to the development of its services for our community. We invite our guests to purchase Smile Cookies from May 1st to 7th in support of our hospital!” – Paul Burke, Tim Hortons Restaurant Owner

100% of the proceeds from every freshly baked chocolate chunk Smile Cookie purchased May 1st to 7th from the Tim Hortons restaurants in Hawkesbury, L’Orignal, and Vankleek Hill will be donated to the HGH Foundation.

“We are so grateful to once again be the recipient of the funds from the Smile Cookie campaign. This initiative is such a kind and generous gesture from local Tim Hortons owner, Mr. Paul Burke, and his team members! They are making a big difference for our hospital, its patients, their families, and their community.” – Erin Tabakman, Executive Director, HGH Foundation

Tim Hortons and the HGH Foundation invite you to purchase a Smile Cookie from May 1st to 7th. Pre-order forms are available for businesses or individuals who would like to order cookies ahead of time. To access the forms or for more information, please visit www.hghfoundation.org.