The Director-General and Clerk-Treasurer of the Municipalité régionale de comte (MRC) d’Argenteuiil is retiring, after nearly 40 years of service in municipal administration.

However, Marc Carrière will remain a special adviser, on a part-time basis, to the regional government.

“On behalf of the MRC council, I would like to express deep appreciation for the immense contribution of Marc Carrière to the population of Argenteuil, elected officials, staff members and community partners. We had at the head of our organization one of the great pillars of the municipal administration, an exceptional manager who, with heart, integrity and commitment, left its mark on the region in an unforgettable way. We are delighted that Marc is continuing his involvement with us as a special advisor, and that this new role can offer him the time necessary in order to enjoy more of the joys of life,” said Prefect Scott Pearce.

Carrière joined the MRC d’Argenteuil as Director-General and Clerk-Treasurer, at a time when the responsibilities of regional governments in Québec consisted mainly of land use planning and property assessment. At that time, the MRC had seven employees. The exponential increase in delegated responsibilities by the Government of Québec to over the years has placed Carrière at the centre of a growing organization that now has more than 50 employees. Significant projects the MRC d’Argenteuil has implemented under Carrière’s direction include:

• Heritage restoration of the MRC d’Argenteuil administration building and the former Lachute station

• Construction of the VéloRoute d’Argenteuil, including the eight-kilometre dedicated path, 63 metre suspended footbridge and a lookout point

• Construction of the Centre multisport d’Argenteuil in Lachute

• Coordination of the Ma santé en valeur public health project

• Instigation of a five-year strategic planning exercise

• Acquisition of land for community agriculture

• Coordination of the vast high-speed Internet deployment project and creation of Fibre Argenteuil Inc.

• Mobilization of a support committee for fundraising following the fire at École polyvalente Lavigne in 2011;

• Ratification of the Pacte d’amité Friendship Pact between the MRC d’Argenteuil, MRC de Papineau and the United Counties of Prescott and Russell.

In the community, Marc Carrière has also contributed as a volunteer in several ways:

• Co-founder of the Bureau du cinema et de la Télévision des Laurentides

• Co-founder of Bons Déjeuners d’Argenteuil;

• Founding member of the Fondation d’hôpital d’Argenteuil Hospital Foundation.

Carrière’s contribution has also been recognized and rewarded by the broader municipal community. In 2015, he was the recipient of an award of excellence from Fédération des municipalités in recognition of his contribution to international cooperation.

His contribution was also highlighted during a long career tribute by the Association des directeurs générales des MRC du Québec in 2012. Nearly thirty other initiatives have also won regional and national awards under Carrière’s leadership.

“The MRC d’Argenteuil would not be what it is today without the exceptional contribution of Marc Carrière. I am extremely proud to have witnessed the journey and evolution of this a man of principles, who has always distinguished himself by his vast knowledge, his natural leadership, his unifying qualities and his sense of duty, said Florian St-Onge, MRC d’Argenteuil Prefect from 1985 to 2000.

MRC d’Argenteuil council appointed Éric Pelletier as Director-General and Clerk-Treasurer on April 12, 2023. Pelletier officially takes over as the chief administrator of the regional government after having assumed the role on an interim basis in 2022. Pelletier joined the MRC d’Argenteuil team in 2004. In 2009, he became its Director of Forest Engineering and Project Management. In 2019, he became Deputy Director-General.

MRC council has also appointed Estelle Bédard to the position of Deputy Director-General. She had held the position on and acting basis since 2022, in addition to serving as Director of Human Resources.

Bédard joined the MRC d’Argenteuil in 2017, first as executive assistant, then as human resources coordinator.