Two suspects were arrested after the owner of a business in Grenville found them following a break-in.

At around 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, MRC d’Argenteuil Sûreté du Québec officers were notified of a break and enter at a business on rue Maple in Grenville. The owner surprised the suspects and was able to provide police with a description of the suspects and their vehicle. The police located and intercepted the suspicious vehicle on Autoroute 50 in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge. The two occupants were arrested and then taken to the station for questioning. Another break and enter was also reportedly committed at another nearby business on rue Maple.

Police seized items believed to be related to the break-ins and an imitation weapon.

A 45-year-old man from St-Léonard-d’Aston was detained and was to appear in court in Saint-Jérôme on Monday, April 17. courthouse. He could face charges of breaking and entering, theft, and possession of a burglary tool.

A 45-year-old man from LeMoyne was arrested and later released on a promise to appear. He will have to return to court at a later date, at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse. He could face charges of breaking and entering, theft and possession of a burglary tool.