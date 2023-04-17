The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver and passengers with possession of illegal drugs after a traffic stop in Maxville.

On April 16, 2023, shortly after 12:30 p.m., OPP officers stopped a motor vehicle for a highway traffic act violation on Main Street, Maxville, in North Glengarry Township. Investigation led to the seizure of suspected, cocaine and cannabis.

Cody KIELEC, 25 years old, of North Glengarry, Ontario was charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

• Possession for the purpose of distributing

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Connor CRUICKSHANK, 21 years old, of Cornwall, Jeana LAMOTHE, 25 years old of South Stormont and, Mahmoud ZARAYBAH, 42 years old of Ottawa, were arrested and charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

• Possession for the purpose of distributing.

• Mahmoud ZARAYBAH was also charged for – fail to properly wear seat belt.

Cody KIELEC, Connor CRUICKSHANK and Mahmoud ZARAYBAH were held for a bail hearing.

Jeana LAMOTHE is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria.