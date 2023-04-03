Louise Sproule has been the publisher of The Review since 1992. A part-time job after high school at The Review got Sproule hooked on community newspapers and all that they represent. She loves to write, has covered every kind of event you can think of, loves to organize community events and loves her small town and taking photographs across the region. She dreams of writing a book one day so she can finally tell all of the town's secrets! She must be stopped! Keep subscribing to The Review . . . or else!
A proposal for a new subdivision in Hawkesbury with a mix of high-density development continues to be unpopular with residents of a surrounding neighbourhood. The zoning amendments were previously defeated by Hawkesbury council on May […]
Champlain Township council stuck with its Committee of the Whole recommendation to close the L’Orignal Campground in 2024. But the decision did not happen before a few campers had their say. Only a handful of […]
We've placed cookies on your device to improve your browsing experience. They're safe and don't contain sensitive information. If you want, you can change your cookies through your browser settings. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume you're ok to receive all cookies on The Review website. For more information view our privacy policy.