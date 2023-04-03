Teams from the Eastern Prescott Russell Minor Hockey Association (EPRMHA) Fusion had fantastic results at the season ending playoffs in Embrun last weekend, with five teams making the finals and three taking home championships.

EPR Fusion’s U11B teams played an impressive final game against Clarence – a team that they had not won against all season. But in the finals they were able to pull it off and win the championship game 5-1.

The Fusion U13C played against St-Isidore in the finals and won 4-1, while the U13B team played against Clarence and won in the finals 6-2. The U15B squad also made it to the finals and played a great game, but lost in over time 2-1 to Embrun. The U11C team lost in the finals 4-1 to the team from St-Isidore.

EPR Fusion U13B. Submitted Photo

EPR Fusion U13C. Submitted Photo