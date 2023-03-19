So you didn’t get to go south this winter? No worries! The Jab Djab concert on Thursday March 23rd at 7 pm will bring the flavour, warmth and music of the Caribbean to you at the Arbor Gallery in Vankleek Hill.

Jab Djab is made up of three core musicians: Andre Sebastien Whiteman, who plays bass and does background vocals; his brother Ross Whiteman, who is the lead singer and plays guitar; and Wayne Stoute, on drums and background vocals. Stoute describes their music as “Pan-Caribbean. It’s a combination of everything we heard when we were growing up and everyone we have played with in North America.”

That list of those they have played with is impressive. “We have been musicians for singers from Jamaica, Trinidad, Panama, New York, Haiti, West Africa, South Africa and Quebec,” notes Stoute.”We even played for some impersonators, including a stripping Elvis,” he laughs. ”All those influences are in our music, which makes people want to dance.”

Two CDs and an award nomination

Jab Djab has won critical praise from those who have heard them in Montréal. Daniel Feist writing in the Montreal Gazette described them as, ”A bright and brassy party animal. Turn ‘em up and put on your dancing shoes.” In the Montreal Mirror, Rupert Bottenberg said of Jab Djab “This Montreal–based trio ditch the specifics for a pan-Caribbean mix-up that won’t sit still.” He added, “You can take it as an invitation to a hell of a good time.”

The band has released two CDs: Jump Up and Jam, which was nominated for an award in World Beat music in 1996 and Spirit Move Ya in November 2021. You can find the music from both albums on YouTube and the band’s CDs will be available for sale at the concert.

The band’s name, Jab Djab refers to the mischievous devil figures popular at island carnivals. Tickets are $20 for gallery members, $25 for non-members. Ticket reservations are required as seating (and dancing space) are limited. Go to [email protected] to book your place.

Arbor Gallery – Galerie Arbor is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill.