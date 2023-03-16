A suspicious vehicle fire in Grenville is under investigation.

According to Sûreté du Québec Sergeant Éric Cadotte, police officers and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at a vacant property on rue Wade behind the Shell station on Route 344 at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. Cadotte said no further information is available to the public at this time because of the continuing police investigation.

According to an aerial image sent to The Review, the vehicle was a small sedan. As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, the remains of the vehicle had been removed from the site, leaving behind only two bald tires, some charred debris, and a blackened area of ground where the fire had taken place.

Two bald tires, some charred debris, and blackened ground were all that remained at the site of a vehicle fire on rue Wade in Grenville on Thursday, March 16. Photo: James Morgan