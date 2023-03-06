Two curling teams from Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI) are representing the Prescott Russell Secondary School Athletic Association (PRSSAA) at the Eastern Ontario Secondary School Athletic Association (EOSSAA) championships in Kingston this week.

The school’s Mixed and Girls teams each earned berths at EOSSAA by winning their respective PRSSAA championships on Thursday, March 2, at the Vankleek Hill Curling Club.

Both teams were scheduled to play in the round-robin portion of the EOSSA competition on Monday, March 6, at the Royal Kingston Curling Club. The playoffs will be held on Tuesday, March 7.