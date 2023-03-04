The Champlain Library is encouraging patrons to spring into reading and activities during March Break. Activities are scheduled for every day of the week and pre-registration is required.

A spring painting activity kicks off the week on Monday at 3 p.m., for kids 6 years of age and older. Don’t miss Storytime for kids 5 years and under, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Books about St-Patrick’s Day in English and French will be read and a craft and snack will be offered.

Kids 7 years and older can join in the fun with the ‘Hedbanz’ game, on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Let’s Talk Science activities for kids 5 years and older will take place on Thursday at 4 p.m., and the movie “Strange World” will be shown on Friday at 2 p.m. for kids of all ages.

For adults, the English Fiction book club will take place on Monday at 7 p.m. and members will be discussing The Rose Code by Kate Quinn. The Non-Fiction book club members will get together on Thursday at 1 p.m. to discuss A Pilgrimage to Eternity; From Canterbury to Rome in Search of Faith by Timothy Egan.

After a full week of reading and activities, why not reserve a movie or TV series to enjoy over the weekend!

For more information about the March Break activities visit bc-cl.ca or call 613-678-2216. The library staff looks forward to seeing you all.