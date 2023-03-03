Two-hour parking will be the new rule for the west side of High Street from the intersection of Main up to 28 High Street. Champlain Township council approved the move at its most recent regular council meeting on February 22, 2023. The parking restrictions will be in effect between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. exclusing Sundays and legal holidays.

The cost to install two signs on hydro poles (with permission) is $200. The aim of the parking rule is to provide the customers of the businesses along that stretch with more opportunity to find parking.