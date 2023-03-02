The Nation Municipality and Enbridge Gas are working together to eliminate deaths from carbon monoxide and fires.

On February 27, The Nation Fire Department received 180 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms through Safe Community Project Zero–a public education campaign with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC) that will provide more than 8,000 alarms to residents in 50 municipalities across Ontario.

This year, Enbridge Gas invested $250,000 in Safe Community Project Zero, and over the past 14 years, the program has provided more than 76,000 alarms to Ontario fire departments.

When properly installed and maintained, combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms help provide the early warning to safely escape from a house fire or carbon monoxide exposure. Carbon monoxide is a toxic, odourless gas that is a by-product of incomplete combustion of many types of common fuels.

“Carbon monoxide is known as the ‘silent killer’ for a reason, and evidence shows that prevention saves lives. We know that the best way to avoid carbon monoxide exposure is to eliminate it at the source by properly maintaining fuel-burning equipment, and that the alarms are a critical second line of defense to protect against carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Rick Gazda, Eastern Region Operations Supervisor for Enbridge Gas.

“The municipality and the fire department are hopeful that this collaboration will help raise awareness and ensure additional protection against carbon monoxide exposure for our residents. We are proud of playing a role in the Project Zero great initiative,” said The Nation Mayor Francis Brière.