Until March 17, Lachute residents may vote for their favorite environmental and sustainable development projects, as part of the city’s 2023 participatory budget. Citizens are invited to discover and vote for their two favorite projects through the https://aucoeurdelachute.ca/ website. The winning projects of the vote will be unveiled on March 24.

The five projects selected by the steering committee include two projects in Component One for a cost of $10,001 and $20,000; and three projects in Component Two at a cost of $10,000 or less, all met the various analysis criteria, particularly in the area of the environment, taking into account the different dimensions sustainable development and feasibility. The nomination period for the very first edition of Lachute’s participatory budget ended on January 27.

The projects nominated under Component One are a cage to contain a tree for safe growth in a municipal park and a walk path for senior citizens, which would be located near the Medaillon d’Or residence, or by rue Fillion. The three projects nominated under Component Two are to have Lachute become a friendly habitat for Monarch butterflies and achieve bronze level status as a Monarch-friendly municipality through a series of habitat improvement initiatives at Parc Mady, planting fruit trees for community use at Parc Ayers, and regulating the use of pesticides across the entire city.

“I would like to thank everyone who shared their ideas and visions regarding the environment and sustainable development. After the analysis of the steering committee, we have summoned the citizens whose projects were selected. These meetings gave rise to enriching exchanges to improve ideas,” said Lachute Mayor Bernard Bigras-Denis. The mayor encourages all Lachute residents to vote for their favourite participatory budget project.