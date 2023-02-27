Jakson Kirk scored the winning goal in a shootout, as the Hawkesbury Hawks (26-14-4-3) took a 2-1 road win over the Brockville Braves (24-16-4-4) on Friday, February 24.

Landon Brownlee scored in regulation for Hawkesbury, while Dimitri Pelekos stopped 39 of 40 shots to earn the win in net. Kirk and Pelekos were named the game’s first and third stars respectively.

The win capped a 1-1 road trip for the Hawks, who lost 6-3 to the Colts (22-22-2-2) in Cornwall on Thursday, February 3.

With two wins and three losses in their last five games, The Hawks have slipped to sixth spot overall in the Central Canada Hockey League standings. The top four teams will have home-ice advantage in the playoffs. However Hawkesbury trails the third place Carleton Place Canadians (29-16-1-2) by just two points and the Hawks have a game in hand.

Hawkesbury is at home at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex this Friday, March 3, for a rematch with Brockville. Game time is 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, March 5, the Hawks travel to Renfrew to face the Wolves in an afternoon contest that starts at 2 p.m.