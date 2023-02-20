It was Family Day in Alexandria on Monday, February 20, with the Township of North Glengarry organizing multiple activities. At the Tim Hortons Dome, toddler toys and free turf time were available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Family Day. The walking track at the dome was also be free from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free parents/tots/seniors skating was also offered at the Glengarry Sports Palace in Alexandria from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fun at the Tim Horton’s Dome in Alexandria on Family Day in North Glengarry. Photo: Reid Masson

Skating was free at the Glengarry Sports Palace in Alexandria during Family Day in North Glengarry. Photo: Reid Masson