It was Family Day in Alexandria on Monday, February 20, with the Township of North Glengarry organizing multiple activities. At the Tim Hortons Dome, toddler toys and free turf time were available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Family Day. The walking track at the dome was also be free from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free parents/tots/seniors skating was also offered at the Glengarry Sports Palace in Alexandria from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
About The Author
Reid Masson
Reid Masson is a graduate of Algonquin College's Journalism Program. He has over 20 years of experience as a staff writer and editor for various newspapers across Canada, including The Ottawa Citizen and Brockville Recorder and Times.
