Senior Super Sunday came a few days early to Vankleek Hill, as 100-year-old Jean Morrison shared her thoughts on the big game with listeners of CJAD 800 AM Radio in Montréal, Québec, prior to the February 12 Super Bowl.

The centenarian’s interview with CJAD’s NOW program on Friday, February 9, hosted by Aaron Rand and Natasha Hall, was a big hit with the station’s listeners, who sent dozens of texts to the show’s producers.

“Jean is adorable and we are lucky to still hear from her – what a great, great guest!” wrote one listener, while another texted “I could listen to Jean all day long she’s wonderful.”

Morrison’s spot on the NOW program was so popular that hosts Rand and Paul invited her back after the game, on Monday, February 13, where they asked her how she had enjoyed the Super Bowl halftime show with Rhianna.

The interview was set up by Morrison’s friends, sisters Carol and Mary Ann Tisdale and conducted online via an iPad tablet at Heritage Lodge in Vankleek Hill, where she resides.

Listeners of CJAD 800 can also expect to hear more interviews with the Vankeek Hill centenarian.

“Aaron and Natasha said that they would like to catch up with Jean from time to time as she obviously has many funny stories to tell, so there will no doubt be more recordings in the future,” said Carol Tisdale.