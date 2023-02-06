It will be a sea of old winter iron at the Vankleek Hill Fairgrounds this Sunday (February 12), as the Vintage Snowmobile Rally returns.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Vankleek Hill Fairgrounds, located at 92 Main Street West. Admission is $20 per person, including a full breakfast. Admission to the breakfast only is $12, with children under 10 admitted for free.

The Vintage Snowmobile Rally began in 2009, with about 20 machines and riders taking part. In 2020, the last year the rally was held prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 160 sleds were on display. A vintage snowmobile is any machine build prior to 1985.

Anyone who has an older snow machine is invited to take part. There is no advance sign up.

“Just show up with your machine and we’re good,” said organizer Scott Allen, who plans to bring several vintage and antique snowmobiles from his personal collection.

More information on the Vankleek Hill Vintage Snowmobile Rally can be found on at the event’s Facebook page.