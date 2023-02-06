A house in St-Eugène was destroyed by fire on February 4 and 5.

According to East Hawkesbury Fire Chief Bryce Luker, the call was received at around 9 p.m. to a house at the corner of County Road 10 and County Road 14. The fire was initially in the basement of the house but spread up into the attic.

“We were not able to save the house, unfortunately,” Luker said.

Fortunately, neither the individual occupant of the home or their dog was inside at the time.

Firefighters from Champlain Township and Hawkesbury also assisted at the scene. The extremely cold temperatures, which went as low as -30 Celsius overnight, made it difficult for firefighters and their equipment to do the job.

“It was a rough night,” said Luker.

Fire destroyed this house in St-Eugène on February 4 and 5. Photo: James Morgan