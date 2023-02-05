Lukas Kerr was the recent winner of a selection of activity books from the Champlain Library. His name was drawn for having the closest guess of how many marbles were in a jar. This activity was part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and how patrons could exercise their brain. For more information about the Champlain Library, visit the website at bc-cl.ca or call 613-678-2216.
