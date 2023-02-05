Despite temperatures hovering below -20C, hundreds of people turned out for the St-Bernardin Winter Carnival on Saturday, February 4, at the Caledonia Community Centre.

The festivities included a giant outdoor snow slide, horse-drawn sleigh rides and dogsledding, a Meet the Keepers presentation, dancing to Roger Hamelin and Andrew Charlebois, and a spaghetti supper.

Photo Gallery – Click on any photo to enlarge

Horse-drawn sleigh rides at the 2023 St-Bernardin Winter Carnival. Photo: Reid Masson It was cold, but lots of kids were bundled up properly so they could enjoy the giant outdoor slide. Photo: Reid Masson Photo: Reid Masson Roger Hamelin performs in the Caledonia Community Centre at the 2023 St-Bernardin Winter Carnival. Photo: Reid Masson The Caledonia Community Centre was packed on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Reid Masson Photo: Reid Masson