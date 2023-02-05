Reid Masson is a graduate of Algonquin College's Journalism Program. He has over 20 years of experience as a staff writer and editor for various newspapers across Canada, including The Ottawa Citizen and Brockville Recorder and Times.
We've placed cookies on your device to improve your browsing experience. They're safe and don't contain sensitive information. If you want, you can change your cookies through your browser settings. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume you're ok to receive all cookies on The Review website. For more information view our privacy policy.