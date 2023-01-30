Knowledge and teamwork determine who wins and loses on the final Thursday of each month at The Windsor Tavern in Vankleek Hill.

That’s when the Vankleek Hill Business and Merchant Association (BMA) holds its monthly Trivia Night. With a couple of exceptions due to COVID-19, the monthly event has been taking place since 2021.

Quizmaster Martin Lacelle is Vankleek Hill’s very own game show host. Themes change every month and are sometimes chosen based on seasons and holidays. Prizes provided by local businesses go to the top three winning teams.

At the most recent BMA Trivia Night on Thursday, January 26, 40 people attended and nine teams competed to answer questions about television programs. The Emmy’s, a team with a TV-appropriate name, composed of Lisa Broad, Tammy Hall, Kevin Hall, and Lois Linttell finished in first place. D.D. Dallas took second place, and The Hilltop Nerds finished third.

The next Vankleek Hill BMA Trivia Night is scheduled for Thursday, February 23, at 6 p.m. at The Windsor Tavern. Only 75 tickets will be available and they cost $10 each. Tickets are sold at The Review, Jade Garden, and The Windsor Tavern.

Photo: James Morgan