A new year, new beginnings and a time to renew your membership at the Arbor Gallery. Or to become a member and enjoy the privileges that membership brings.

“2023 promises to be a great year at the gallery, with a full roster of art exhibitions and some exciting new community events,” says Sylvie Bouchard, Chair of the Arbor Gallery Board. “Among the planned events are music concerts, workshops, a celebration of Indigenous art, Pride Month and more activities for children and teens.”

You don’t have to be an artist or artisan to join the gallery and membership is $40 for individuals or $60 per family. By joining, you will not only be helping the Arbor Gallery to continue to thrive and expand its contribution to the community but you will also enjoy these benefits:

Reduction in price for special events and concerts

As an artist or artisan, display your artwork in our consignment gift shop

Notice of upcoming exhibitions and events

Discount for exhibiting your work

Monthly newsletter.

Become part of a vibrant community resource by joining in person during gallery hours, online at www.arborgallery.org , by email at [email protected] or by calling (613) 518-2787

First show of 2023

Again this year, Arbor Gallery’s first show of the year will feature collective works from Art & Dream Studio, in an exhibition titled Collective Emergence. Beginning on Thursday, February 2, and running until March 5, local art teacher Stephanie Pete’s students, adults, teens and children, will display their artwork.

As part of this community show, Matthew Steele, a talented emerging artist will have several of his paintings on display in a solo space. Matthew has been a student of Art & Dream Studio for many years. At 15, he has already developed a passion for painting.

The vernissage will take place on Friday, February 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Arbor Gallery – Galerie Arbor is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm. More information about programming and events is available on Arbor Gallery’s Facebook page, website or Twitter, by subscribing to the gallery’s newsletter at www.arborgallery.org or by email at [email protected].