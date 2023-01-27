It’s the 100th anniversary of Paroisse St-Léon le Grand parish in Treadwell this year, and a winter White Day celebration for the whole community is planned for Saturday, February 11.

Everything takes place at the park and community centre in Treadwell.

The rink will be open, along with sliding, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. A snowman competition will be held, and participants are requested to bring their own accessories.

Test your strength in the village tug-of-war competition or in log sawing. Try to hit a home run in the baseball game in the snow.

A full snack bar will be set up on site.

Inside the community centre building, there will be a card tournament and dart tournament.

Admission to White Day in Treadwell is free, but it does cost $60 per team to enter the tug-of-war, $5 per person to enter the log sawing competition, and $5 per person to play cards or darts. For more information about entering competitions, call Sylvie at 613-808-9926 or email [email protected].