A national Community Services Recovery Fund initiative is offering support to charitable organizations and non-profits to recover from the effects of the pandemic. Charities and non-profits are at the forefront of addressing communities’ needs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many of them are struggling to recover and adapt their services to the changing needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, announced that Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada, and United Way Centraide Canada have been selected to distribute funding to help a broad and diverse range of charities and non-profits adapt and modernize, so they can support pandemic recovery in communities across Canada.

The Community Services Recovery Fund is a one-time investment of $400 million that will help charities and non-profits to acquire the tools they need to adapt and modernize so they can better support pandemic recovery in communities across Canada. Following a call for proposals, the National Funders were each selected on their ability to achieve a wide distribution of funding across the sector, and to work collaboratively and efficiently to administer the Fund. They will be responsible for assessing applications from charities and non-profits and distributing funds.



Since the early phases of the pandemic, charities and non-profits have struggled with increased demand for their services, reduced revenues, declines in charitable giving due to the rising cost of living, and a greater need to make use of digital tools as part of adapting and modernizing their operations.

What types of projects are eligible?

Funding from the Community Services Recovery Fund will enable charities and non-profits to invest in their own organizational capacity to:

adapt the way they deliver services to support the needs of their staff and volunteers;

buy equipment such as computers and software;

create new ways of working, such as developing new fundraising approaches;

provide support for staff and volunteers, such as staff training, supports for mental health and wellbeing; and

develop plans to receive funding from diverse sources.

As a result of the investments provided by the Community Services Recovery Fund, charities and non-profits will be better equipped to improve the efficacy, accessibility, and sustainability of the community services that they provide.

The National Funders are working diligently to set up the application process and to promote the Fund to diverse communities across Canada. For more information visit the National Funders’ Community Services Recovery Fund website.