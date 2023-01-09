The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging people to reach out and ask for help, after responding to several calls for service since January 1, 2023.
Police are providing the contact information for a number of places where people can receive help. The following community partners are available to the public.
- Victim Services – Prescott Russell – 613-632-5282
- Canadian Mental Health Association – Champlain East – 613-938-0435
- Hawkesbury General Hospital (HGH) – crisis line 1-866-996-0991 or 613-722-6914 (24/7) Or the HGH crisis team, please go to https://hgh.ca/programs-services/mental-health-addiction/
- Autism Spectrum Disorder – 613-371-4440 or 450-566-6111
- Centraide/United Way Prescott-Russell – 613-632-4699
- Prescott-Russell Community Services – 1-800-267-0853
- Alcoholics Anonymous – S.D &G – 613-938-1984
- Valoris – (Children’s Aid) – 613-675-6168