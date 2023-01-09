The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging people to reach out and ask for help, after responding to several calls for service since January 1, 2023.

Police are providing the contact information for a number of places where people can receive help. The following community partners are available to the public.

Victim Services – Prescott Russell – 613-632-5282

Canadian Mental Health Association – Champlain East – 613-938-0435

Hawkesbury General Hospital (HGH) – crisis line 1-866-996-0991 or 613-722-6914 (24/7) Or the HGH crisis team, please go to https://hgh.ca/programs-services/mental-health-addiction/

Autism Spectrum Disorder – 613-371-4440 or 450-566-6111

Centraide/United Way Prescott-Russell – 613-632-4699

Prescott-Russell Community Services – 1-800-267-0853

Alcoholics Anonymous – S.D &G – 613-938-1984

Valoris – (Children’s Aid) – 613-675-6168

