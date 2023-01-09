The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is offering its appreciation to everyone who helped officers deal with a major snowstorm from December 23 to 25, 2022.

On Christmas Eve (December 24, 2022), the OPP was faced with numerous motorists calling for assistance because of the snowstorm. Vehicles were stuck in the middle of roads, ditches, and highways.

Officers themselves fell victim to the storm, getting stuck while trying to render assistance to stranded motorists.

Because of good-hearted people in the area who came to assist with their personal tractors and other vehicles, nobody was injured, and everyone got to safety.





The OPP would like to thank the following:

Nation Township Road Workers and Firefighters

Alfred-Plantagenet Township Road Workers and Firefighters

East Hawkesbury Township Road Workers and Firefighters

Prescott Russell Counties Road Workers

Martin Towing, Leduc Towing, Ménard Towing and Herb’s Towing

All the residents of The Nation Township and Alfred-Plantagenet Township who took out their large farm equipment and assisted by conducting snow removal and pulling out vehicles from snowbanks and ditches

Without help from everyone, the OPP would never have been able to assist all the people in need during this extraordinary storm.

Related Stories