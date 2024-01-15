Feeling overwhelmed by technology? A three-part lecture series at the Champlain Library may help to dispel that feeling.

Beginning on January 31, a Vankleek Hill resident with decades of experience working in the technology field will present a talk about artifician intelligence (AI) in the three-part series.

Fernando Real is a relative newcomer to Vankleek Hill. He is a freelance graphic designer, who works in 3D design, video games and he also has other jobs which are heavily reliant on technology.

Real acknowledges that there is a lot of information online, but says that much of it is sensationalist, aiming only to capture people’s attention.

“There is noise everywhere,” Real says. “It is important to explain artificial intelligence (AI) in basic terms and to understand that most of us are already using it in our everyday lives,” he added.

There is a lot of talk focusing on whether artificial intelligence will replace people.

Real says that as technology evolves, some specific jobs and roles will be lost, but he is quick to say that new jobs will evolve. “That is history. There have been changes to jobs and then new jobs emerging if you look back in time,” Real explained.

The difference is that today’s rate of change is faster than ever before. Real says that with the introduction of AI about two years ago, everything speeded up.

So, what is AI? Well, we can’t give you the long version here, but Real explains it as a neural network of computers which has a structure designed to imitate the brain network.

Real has a mission to inform and encourage people to not be afraid of AI. “This is a tool that you can use to improve your work. You can’t turn your back on technology or AI. It’s not going away,” Real said, adding that learning and being aware of AI should be the path forward.

Real is taking a bit of a risk doing this talk. Originally from Spain, he has learned English during the past few years and he says he is using AI and technology to improve his language skills. But this will be his first presentation in English. He is practicing, he says, with an engaging smile.

The second and third presentations, on block chain currency (cryptocurrency) and extended reality, will take place at Champlain Library in February and March. (dates have not been confirmed yet.)

Champlain Library is located at 94 Main Street East in Vankleek Hill. The presentation on AI takes place on January 31, beginning at 6:30 pm.

Real is also the organizer of weekly role-playing board game (example: Dungeons and Dragons) nights at the Vankleek Hill Creating Centre. The fun starts at 5 pm and continues until about 9 pm. The Creating Centre is located at 13 High Street in Vankleek Hill.