The Nation Municipality is seeking someone to fill the top position in the municipal administration.

Mayor Francis Brière said Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Josée Brizard is retiring after about six years with the municipality.

The CAO’s position has been advertised on the municipal Facebook page. The salary is $73.15 to $82.80 per hour. The municipality is emphasizing the job offers stability, great work-life balance, professional development, salary progression, a stimulating work environment, pension plan, and insurance benefits.

The deadline to apply is January 26, 2024. Brière said council is hoping to have the CAO position filled between March and May of this year.

He said council appreciates Brizard’s years of service to The Nation Municipality.

