A joint investigation involving 26 police forces across Québec has resulted in the arrest of a man in connection with 53 alleged examples of “false representative” banking fraud. One of the alleged examples was in Lachute.

The alleged incidents linked to suspect Jean-François Gagnon occurred in 29 different towns and cities across Québec since January 2023.

According to a press release issued by the Sûreté du Québec, in nine months, 55 vulnerable victims, aged 80 on average, were robbed of nearly $200,000.

