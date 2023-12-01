There is a new organization aimed at helping francophone women immigrants adjust to life in Prescott and Russell. It is called Réseau des femmes immigrantes francophones de Prescott-Russell.

“This is to give a voice to francophone immigrant women and girls,” explained President Rosalie Sagna when she spoke about the new organization to Hawkesbury council on November 14.

Sagna explained the focus of the new group is collaboration and solidarity through unifying efforts, capabilities, and experiences to attain objectives for leadership and engagement for francophone, immigrant women across the region.

There is an intergenerational emphasis to the organization with an effort to promote respect for the human rights and women and girls. Sagna said they are seeking support from the community for the visibility of their organization and eventual fundraising initiatives which are being planned. Sagna said they want to collaborate with municipalities whenever possible.

Councillor Julie Séguin thanked Sagna and added she appreciates and understands their challenges.

Councillor Jeanne Charlebois was pleased to learn of the efforts of the Réseau des femmes immigrantes francophones de Prescott-Russell and said they will also complement the work being done by Leadership Féminin Prescott-Russell and its goal of having more women involved in local government.

“I am very happy with your presentation, and we will work with you,” Charlebois said.

Mayor Robert Lefebvre congratulated Sagna on the initiative and said it will help integrate immigrant women into the community.

