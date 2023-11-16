A food drive for the L’Orignal Food Bank will once again take place at several drop-off points in L’Orignal. Organizers note that this year, due to changing needs, the L’Orignal Food Bank is in need of more cash donations. You can donate cash or cheques payable to the L’Orignal Food Bank with a note: ‘Food Drive’. Monetary donations can be delivered to the L’Orignal Fire Hall or mailed to L’Orignal Food Bank, 361 Longueuil Street, P. O. Box 330, L’Orignal, Ontario, K0B 1K0.

This food drive is organized by the L’Orignal Volunteer Firefighters Association and by the Knights of Columbus, Council 6452 Saint-Jean-Baptiste, L’Orignal.

On Sunday, November 26, between 10 am and 4 pm, you can drop off non-perishable food items and donations at the L’Orignal Fire Hall, 10 Elgin Street (corner of Longueuil Street). Alternative drop-off times are Monday and Tuesday, November 27 and 28 between 4 pm and 7 pm.

You can also drop items off at the L’Orignal Food Bank at 261 Longueuil Street in L’Orignal from 9 am to 3 p.m. from November 27 to December 12. Non-perishable food items and monetary donations are welcome.

Canada Post at 1018 King Street in L’Orignal is another drop-off location, where you can leave donations between November 27 and December 12 during regular post office opening hours.