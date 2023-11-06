Residents of Vankleek Hill and L’Orignal took time to remember those who have served Canada at war, and during times of peace as veterans of all branches of the armed forces. With the assistance of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 472 Hawkesbury, ceremonies were held in advance of Remembrance Day on Sunday, November 5 at the cenotaphs in L’Orignal and Vankleek Hill. A legion colour party, and army cadets from Hawkesbury participated in each ceremony. Remarks were delivered by Champlain Township Mayor Normand Riopel at both events. A prayer in honour of military members who died while fighting, and asking for peace was said by Monsignor Léo Villeneuve at the ceremony in Vankleek Hill.

Remembrance Day is officially November 11 but ceremonies are held in advance in many communities. More ceremonies will take place across the region on Saturday, November 11.

Vankleek Hill ceremony

Click on each photo to see the complete image.

The parade approaching the cenotaph Monsignor Léo Villeneuve delivered a prayer

L’Orignal ceremony

Click on each photo to see the complete image.

The last post. Champlain Township Mayor Normand Riopel delivering remarks.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.