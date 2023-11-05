Renovations are being made at Alexandria’s historic railroad station.

The station was built in 1916 and 1917 by the Grand Trunk Railway, which eventually became part of Canadian National Railways (CN). Currently, it serves as a stop for passengers on VIA Rail’s Ottawa-Montréal line. In 1994, it became a federally designated Heritage Railway Station.

According to VIA Rail, the work being done to the Alexandria station include various elements to maintain the facility. These include roofing replacement, small foundation repairs, brick repointing, and replacement. Completion is planned for the end of November. The renovations will not alter the heritage features of the station building.

The Alexandria station is not staffed and is open 60 minutes before a train arrives, and for 30 minutes after departure.

