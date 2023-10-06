The Champlain Library is thrilled to announce the grand prize winner of its Library Card Sign-Up Month draw! Carol Tisdall has won a gift basket filled with an assortment of books, a movie, a water bottle and the Diamond Anniversary Edition of Scrabble. Congratulations!

While Library Card Sign-Up Month may have drawn to a close, remember that it’s never too late to join. Whether you’re interested in our books, movies, puzzles and games; our children’s Storytime, afterschool activities or Let’s Talk Science program; or our adult programs such as our Astronomy Club, Mindful Drawing or book clubs, there’s a lot to explore with your library card.

So, if you haven’t already, sign up for your library card today! It’s a simple process. Visit the website at bc-cl.ca and fill out the form or drop by in person, and the library’s friendly staff will assist you.