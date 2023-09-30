The Maxville Fair been awarded for its long-standing contribution to the North Glengarry community. On September 21, the Maxville Fair Committee received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Township of North Glengarry at the Business and Community Awards ceremony.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves telling the stories that matter about life in eastern Ontario and western Québec.
