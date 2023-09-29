Survey says: More than half of those who responded to Champlain Township’s survey on backyard hens said yes to the idea of backyard hens. At Champlain Township’s regular meeting on September 28, council said yes to a pilot project for backyard hens.

But councillors are aware of the potential pitfalls. Screening backyard chicken coops and outdoor runs from neighbours was a big point of discussion. The public survey results saw several of the 132 English and 55 French-language responses refer to odours and problems arising if the hens were not well-managed.

Council realized that it could not create rules for only urban areas such as the urban wards of Vankleek Hill and L’Orignal, as West Hawkesbury ward councillor Gerry Miner reminded council that there were rural subdivisions within the boundary of Champlain Townsip and these have a range of lot sizes.

Senior planner Jennifer Laforest reminded council that the enclosure (with the coop inside it) would have to be screened from the neighbours’ view. Hens have to be inside the enclosure at all times.

Longueuil Ward Councillor Paul Burroughs mentioned that there are wild turkeys roaming through people’s back yards all the time. He made the point that a rural lot of a certain size should not need to be fenced.

“I just don’t see the need for it,” Burroughs said.

Miner, who was chairing the meeting due to the mayor’s absence, pointed out that the idea should be to give leeway to those who live outside of subdivisions.

After discussion, council agreed that fencing of the entire lot would not be required on lots of one acre or more.

Laforest reiterated that the chickens would be in the coop but that fencing would screen the coop and provide extra security (against escape).

Chief Building Official Jacques Gauthier said that the bylaw department has had complaints about chickens on the loose from larger properties, suggesting that council should take that into consideration as it makes its decision.

Burroughs asked if council was doing the right thing? “We are talking about controlling birds with controls on paople.”

But Burroughs wondered if the rules were overbearing. He said he agreed with the rules in villages but not in the rural areas.

“We are trying to control the chickens, not people,” Miner said.

A license application will cost $50 and a backyard hen license will be valid for two years.

The pilot project will continue for two years and council will receive regular updates on the program.