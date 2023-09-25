A two-day Fall Festival d’automne will take place on September 30 and October 1 at the Centre d’Action in Ste-Anne-de-Prescott, Ontario. The two-day event includes lawn tractor races, an antique tractor pull, activities for kids and music shows which begin at 7:30 pm. The Kevin David band will perform at 9 pm.

Registrations take place beginning at 9 am with the antique tractor pull at 11 am and a lawn tractor race at 2:30 pm.

Campsites are available and there will be fireworks at 8 pm. Note that a lawn tractor pull takes place on Sunday, October 1 at 11 am.

The Centre d’Action is located at 7888 County Road 14 in Ste-Anne-de-Prescott, Ontario. Admission to the event is $20 per person; children 12 and under are admitted for free. The rain date is October 7, 2023.

For information about the pull, call 613-677-1228 or 613-306-8447. For information about the rade, call 613-551-5289.