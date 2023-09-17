A 27-year-old Maxville resident is dead following a vehicle collision in The Nation.

On Friday, September 15 at about 7:45 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, paramedics and The Nation Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Concession Road 21 and St-Rose Road near St-Isidore.

The driver, a 27-year-old from Maxville, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another passenger was brought to hospital and as of Sunday, September 17, remained in stable condition.

The collision remains under investigation with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.