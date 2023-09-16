The Vankleek Hill Community Centre is open again!

According to an update from Champlain Township, the arena ice surface reopened to players, coaches, parents, and skaters. The new ice surface area is just one part of the $2,327,627 phase two of the $3.1 million project which has taken place at the facility during the past year. A series of renovations and repairs have been made to the community centre building, which is more than 40 years old. It was built by the Town of Vankleek Hill in the late 1970’s with a Wintario grant. Part of the proceeds from Wintario lottery ticket sales at that time funded the construction of recreation facilities across Ontario.

Due to delays obtaining material from suppliers, minor work at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre will continue for a few weeks until the project is completed. On Friday, September 15, workers were adding finishing touches to the front exterior wall of the building, which is now clad in blue and grey steel. Previously, the exterior of the building was golden-yellow steel.

The arena at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre is home ice for the Vankleek Hill Cougars Jr. “C” hockey team, the Vankleek Hill Women’s Hockey League, Vankleek Hill Figure Skating Club, and local broomball leagues.