Some of the best cheese in the world is being made in Lancaster.

Glengarry Fine Cheese won five gold medals, one silver medal and the Best International Cheese Award at the Global Cheese Awards, one of the industry’s oldest and most respectable cheese events, held in Frome, England on September 9.

Each of the cheeses submitted won gold or silver prizes in the following categories:

• Gold-Gouda Style Aged 10+months – Lankaaster Aged

• Gold-Medium Cheddar – Iron Horse

• Gold-Mature Cheddar – Iron Horse.

• Gold-Mature Gouda – Lankaaster Aged

• Gold-Blue Firm Style – Celtic Blue Reserve

• Gold-Cheddar – Iron Horse Cheddar

• Best International Cheese-Medium Cheddar – Iron Horse

The other top competitors at the Global Cheese Awards were from the United Kingdom and The Netherlands.

Glengarry Fine Cheese is located on County Road 34, just north of Lancaster and was established in 2008. The 8,800 square foot cheese factory is located on Margaret Peters-Morris’ farm.

Glengarry Fine Cheese’s mission is driven by the core values of developing outstanding product quality striving to share knowledge with other cheesemakers in order to see the varieties of cheeses offered be more bountiful and refined that reputation can be built on.