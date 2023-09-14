A suspicious package led to part of downtown Lachute being closed off on Thursday, September 14.

According to Sûreté du Québec Sergeant Marc Tessier, police officers at the MRC D’Argenteuil station were notified shortly after 9 a.m. that a person at a government agency on rue Principale in downtown Lachute had received a package containing a suspicious white powder. Tessier did not specify which government agency was affected, but the main Canada Post facility is located on rue Principale near the corner with avenue Bethany. The individual who received the package went to the hospital on their own but was later released without any complications.

A 100-metre security perimeter was established around the affected building with firefighters and paramedics also at the scene. Avenue Bethany was closed until around 1 p.m. between rue Principale and rue Berry.

Sûreté du Québec explosive technicians investigated and discovered the substance was a non-toxic polymer product.

Firefighters on avenue Bethany in downtown Lachute following the discovery of a suspicious package in a nearby office on September 14. Photo: James Morgan