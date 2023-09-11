Why get a library card? The classic reason is to borrow books. If you take out one book a month you’re already saving $240. If you’re a family of four, that’s $960/year. Not a bad start. Of course, you can also borrow the latest movies, TV shows, audio books and magazines. We’ll let you do your own math for those.

You don’t even need to come into the library. Your library card gives you access to online resources. The Libby app is a library in your pocket, letting you read books and magazines on your phone or tablet. It also has audio books, great for long car rides or falling asleep at night. It’s French equivalent is Cantook. If you’re more in the mood to watch a movie or documentary or need some kid friendly programming than you’ll want to check out the video streaming service Kanopy.

Rather get out of the house? Champlain Library will also lend you passes to the Science & Technology Museum, Aviation & Space Museum, Agriculture & Food Museum, Canadian War Museum, the Museum of Canadian History and the Museum of Nature. Oh, and the National Gallery. That’s a lot of free family entertainment. Not to mention, the library also has Ontario Parks day passes.

Are you a parent? There is Storytime, which includes a craft and snacks on Tuesday Mornings for young children. On Thursday morning we host EarlyOn, where kids sing songs, read and play games. Parents can chat and get advice from an early childhood professional. It’s a great way to meet other families.

Older kids can sign up for after-school games and arts & crafts or attend Let’s Talk Science where volunteer scientists will guide them through a variety of STEM learning experiences.

There are programs for adults too! Come ask about Mindful Drawing classes, our Astronomy Club, the brand new Dungeons & Dragons Club and of course, the book clubs, both fiction and non-fiction. Interested in your family tree? There is Ancestry: Library Edition and Family Search to get you started on your genealogy journey.

There’s more but maybe the question should be, Why wouldn’t you get a Champlain Library card? It’s free for residents of Champlain and East Hawkesbury and children attending school in Champlain. To top it off, September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Become a member by signing up at bc-cl.ca/membership or by stopping by the library at 94 Main Street East, Vankleek Hill. It takes five minutes and you’ll be entered into a draw to win a prize. Get carded!