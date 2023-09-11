The Township of Champlain is currently seeking to hire a Senior Planner. Reporting to the Chief Administrative Officer and working closely with other department heads, the person in this position is responsible for the development, recommendation, and implementation of planning policies, strategies, and by-laws to guide the future growth of the municipality.

The Senior Planner will also work closely with senior staff and council to attract and retain new and existing industries, businesses, and services for the purpose of expanding the economy of the community.Qualified candidates are invited to apply using Champlain Township’s online application form, by September 24, 2023. For more information about the job posting and to apply, visit this page on the township’s website: job offers.