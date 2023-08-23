Riceville Fair this weekend
It’s fair time in Riceville this weekend. The Riceville Fair is Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27. The Country Fair Market for vendors is returning this year with more vendors and expanded hours on Saturday, August 26. The St. Lawrence Valley Jersey Show is a main event of the Riceville Fair each year. It takes place on August 26. The Hereford and Simmental Beef Show will happen on Sunday, August 27. The Junior Beef Show will also take place on the Sunday of the fair. Exhibits of arts, crafts, cooking, and crops will be in the Exhibit Hall all three days. English and Western horse shows are planned for August 26 at the Riceville Fair. August 26 also includes the evening truck pull. On August 27, the antique tractor pull is on the schedule. Live entertainment, a horseshoe competition, brunch, bingo, spaghetti supper, and activities for children are planned for each day of the Riceville Fair. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens aged 65 and greater, and free for children under the age of 12. The full schedule is available at https://www.ricevilleagrsociety.ca/.