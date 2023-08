A sure sign that summer is winding down is minor hockey registration starting up. Registration is open for the Eastern Prescott-Russell Minor Hockey Association—EPR Fusion.

According to association President Pina Velocci, the planned start of the season is just after Labour Day.

“We are trying to encourage kids to come back to hockey. We have not rebounded to pre COVID numbers yet,” she said.

Registration for EPR Fusion minor hockey can be done online at http://eprmha.ca/.