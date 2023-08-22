Hawkesbury-based internet service provider (ISP) IGS has largely finished work on its new Terragraph network in the village of Alfred. Part of IGS’s investment in next generation internet services, this network will bring ultra-high-speed internet to over 600 homes in the village.

Terragraph technology was developed by Meta (Facebook) as a solution to bridge the digital divide by allowing ISP’s to cost effectively deploy ultra-high-speed services in regions lacking such a service. IGS leveraged Meta’s Terragraph technology to deploy a small cell wireless network capable of delivering speeds of up to 300/300 megabits per second (Mbps) in Alfred, with hopes of delivering speeds of up to 500/500 (Mbps) in the future.

This project represents an investment of $300,000 by IGS Hawkesbury. They also received valuable advisory services and research and development funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

“This is the first step in IGS’s broadband rejuvenation program, which seeks to upgrade our wireless network in the counties of Prescott and Russell and North Glengarry. As part of this program, IGS is aiming to provide high-speed internet services with speeds of up to 300/300 Mbps throughout its wireless footprint,” said IGS Hawkesbury Inc. General Manager Jamie Bogue.

IGS Hawkesbury is a locally owned and operated telecom company providing internet services since 1995. IGS aims to provide uniquely local customer service, sales and support. The company describes itself as fiercely independent and always willing to fight for its customers’ right to choose an independent internet service provider.